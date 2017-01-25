It's been 19 years since the Contemporary Arts Alliance, with the help of the late film critic Bob Glatzer, presented the first version of what would become the Spokane International Film Festival.
In those days, the festival was a brief affair, the "international" label referring mostly to a few Canadian entries. But over the years, under the guidance of Glatzer and later Pete Porter and now Adam Boyd, the festival has grown. The version that begins Friday at The Bing Crosby Theater, while perhaps more modest than in some past years, proves just how viable the annual event has become.
SpIFF 2017, most of which will screen at the Magic Lantern Theater, will feature some two dozen features and documentaries, and six different programs of short films, representing countries as diverse as Israel and Iceland, Bulgaria and Japan — with a number of U.S. and Canadian efforts as well. And, as always, area filmmakers will be well represented in the Best of the Northwest shorts showcase.
Attention to locally made films has been a festival priority in recent years, what with revival showings of "Vision Quest." This year, the festival Opening Gala at The Bing will be Rich Cowan's 1999 film "The Basket."
The local angle? Though the movie features two big-name stars in Peter Coyote and Karen Allen, it was directed by Spokane's Cowan, written by Cowan and three other city residents — Don Caron, Frank Swoboda and Tessa Swoboda — was produced by North by Northwest Entertainment and was shot in and around Spokane.
Many of the film's principals will be at the screening to participate in a post-screening Q&A.
"The Basket" will show at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by the SpIFF Opening Party at the Montvale Event Center.
So get your tickets now, not just for the Opening Gala but for the whole festival. And I'd advise getting them early as most of the screenings will be held at the Magic Lantern, which has limited seating.
If you're a fan of film, you won't want to miss out.